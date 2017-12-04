Here's what to expect during the Miss Universe 2017 visit
MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Tourism announced the activities lined up for the Philippine visit of Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and the Miss Universe 2017 candidates.
Demi-Leigh, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, and the ladies from Italy, Netherlands, Canada, Great Britain, Russia, Singapore, India, China, Malaysia, Korea, and USA will start arriving in the country on December 5 and will be here until December 10.
During the press conference on Monday, December 4, Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo mentioned the following activities as part of their tour:
- December 6 - Manila tour
- Press conference and welcome dinner
- December 7 - Charity Ball and DOT Christmas party
- December 8 - Philippine tour: Batanes, Bohol, and Camiguin
- December 9- Gala night at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila
The Manila leg will be the first of many activities for Demi-Leigh, who became South Africa's second Miss Universe last November 26. Margaret Gardiner won the title in 1978.
The Philippines' bet Rachel Peters, who finished as part of the Top 10 finalists, will also be present in the acitivites . – Rappler.com
