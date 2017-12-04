Demi-Leigh Peters and the ladies are set to tour Manila and visit 3 places in the country

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Tourism announced the activities lined up for the Philippine visit of Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and the Miss Universe 2017 candidates.

Demi-Leigh, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, and the ladies from Italy, Netherlands, Canada, Great Britain, Russia, Singapore, India, China, Malaysia, Korea, and USA will start arriving in the country on December 5 and will be here until December 10.

During the press conference on Monday, December 4, Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo mentioned the following activities as part of their tour:

December 6 - Manila tour

Press conference and welcome dinner

December 7 - Charity Ball and DOT Christmas party

December 8 - Philippine tour: Batanes, Bohol, and Camiguin

December 9- Gala night at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila

The Manila leg will be the first of many activities for Demi-Leigh, who became South Africa's second Miss Universe last November 26. Margaret Gardiner won the title in 1978.

The Philippines' bet Rachel Peters, who finished as part of the Top 10 finalists, will also be present in the acitivites . – Rappler.com

