The 2017 candidates arrive in Manila for a 4-day visit

Published 5:13 PM, December 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The candidates from the Miss Universe 2017 edition have started arriving on Tuesday, December 5 for the start of their 4 day visit.

Miss Canada Lauren Emily Howe is the first to arrive in Manila and sent her greetings to the Filipino fans.

She immediately posted a photo of her room at Dusit Hotel Makati.

What a lovely surprise of a welcome Salamat @TourismPHL & @Dusit_Manila pic.twitter.com/AALu7f1q8R — Lauren Howe (@laurenhowe77) December 5, 2017

Singapore's Manuela Blank Brutrage has also arrived.

UK Ana Maria Burdzy has also arrived.

Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and 2016 winner Iris Mittenaere of France are expected to arrive also today. – Rappler.com

This is a developing story. Please refresh for more updates