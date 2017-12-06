Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach also joins the ladies at a press conference

Published 9:38 PM, December 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe 2017 candidates, led by reigning queen Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, kicked off their Manila visit with a wreath laying ceremony and a tour of Intramuros on Wednesday, December 6.

The ladies were accompanied by Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere of France, who also flew in upon the Department of Tourism's invitation. (READ: Miss Universe 2017 candidates arrive in Manila)

Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters, who finished in the Top 10 in the international competition, also joined the ladies during their activties.

Their morning activities were followed by a press conference in the afternoon, held at the Dusit Thani Hotel. The ladies were joined by Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, who also answered a few questions from the press.

Pia Wurtzbach (@PiaWurtzbach) shared what she felt about being a judge in this year's competition. pic.twitter.com/nW2j28zVOc — alexa villano (@alexavillano) December 6, 2017

The ladies' itinerary in the Philippines includes a charity fashion show at Solaire, a trip to selected provinces on December 8, and a gala night at the Sofitel Manila on December 9. – Rappler.com

