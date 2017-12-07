The last three Miss Universe winners, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, Iris Mittenaere, and Pia Wurtzbach lead the fashion show for a cause

Published 10:02 PM, December 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – On the second day of their Manila visit, the 2017 Miss Universe candidates modeled for a cause during the fashion show Give Back: A Charity Fashion Gala held at the Solaire Ballroom on Thursday, December 7.

Reigning Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach led the event, wearing creations from notable Filipino designers such as Francis Libiran, Mark Bumgarner, and Rajo Laurel. They were also joined by 3 kids from Hope for Change, the beneficiary of the fashion show.

The show was produced by Front Row, the company who brought the ladies to Manila, together with Empire TV and the Department of Tourism.

– Rappler.com