IN PHOTOS: The Miss Universe 2017 candidates model for a cause
The last three Miss Universe winners, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, Iris Mittenaere, and Pia Wurtzbach lead the fashion show for a cause
Published 10:02 PM, December 07, 2017
Updated 10:07 PM, December 07, 2017
FASHION FOR A CAUSE. Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach lead the Give: A Charity Fashion Gala held at the Solaire Casino and Resort. All photos by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines – On the second day of their Manila visit, the 2017 Miss Universe candidates modeled for a cause during the fashion show Give Back: A Charity Fashion Gala held at the Solaire Ballroom on Thursday, December 7.
Reigning Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach led the event, wearing creations from notable Filipino designers such as Francis Libiran, Mark Bumgarner, and Rajo Laurel. They were also joined by 3 kids from Hope for Change, the beneficiary of the fashion show.
The show was produced by Front Row, the company who brought the ladies to Manila, together with Empire TV and the Department of Tourism.
PINOY PRIDE. Former Miss Universe Philippines title holders Ariella Arida and Shamcey Supsup walk the runway.
The 6 former Miss Universe Philippines title holders (L-R) Ariella Arida, MJ Lastimosa, Maxine Medina, Bianca Manalo, Venus Raj, and Shamcey Supsup
The 2017 Miss Universe candidates sashay in the runway in evening gowns by the country's top designers
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach in a white gown by Francis Libiran
Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere in a creation by Albert Andrada
Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in a Rajo Laurel creation
Iris, Demi-Leigh, and Pia walk together onstage
The 3 titleholders with the kids from sponsored by the Hope for Change Foundation
– Rappler.com