The ladies bond with kids from Kanlungan sa Er-ma and are treated to meals and gifts from Jollibee

Published 9:54 AM, December 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – On their second day in Manila, the Miss Universe candidates, led by reigning Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, took time off from their busy schedule to bond with kids from the Kanlungan sa Er-ma at Jollibee in Biopolis, Pasay City.

The ladies and the kids, along with Miss Universe president Paula Shugart, vice-president for marketing Shawn MacClain, and the Miss Universe staff were treated to a scrumptious meal of spaghetti, chicken joy, and peach mango pie. The Jollibee staff, headed by the company's president JJ Alano, also surprised Paula, who celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, December 7, with a special birthday treat.

Paula Shugart, President of the Miss Universe Organization, wishes everyone a jolly day!



Jollibee wished her an advanced happy birthday in return! #MissUAtJollibee pic.twitter.com/UbSzEuiU1O — Jollibee (@Jollibee) December 7, 2017

Earlier, @MissUniverse president Paula Shugart was greeted a happy birthday by Jollibee. pic.twitter.com/cEkTctia6A — alexa villano (@alexavillano) December 7, 2017

Aside from being able to interact with the kids, the ladies also got super excited when a big bucket of chicken joy was wheeled inside the room and had photos with Jollibee himself.

It’s a scientific fact that a massive bucket of @jollibee chicken joy produces actual joy. #beautiesandthebee #MissUatJolliebee pic.twitter.com/cFfSHMuss1 — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 7, 2017

Awe today was so rewarding. The Miss Universe delegates worked alongside Hope for Change Foundation and Jollibee. We had lunch with our buddies and danced the day away. I had a ton of fun, because the joy from the children filled the room. #missusa #realkaramccullough #jollibee #hopeforchange #missuniverse A post shared by Kara McCullough Miss USA 2017 (@realkaramccullough) on Dec 7, 2017 at 6:03am PST

Hi lovely #beautiesandthebee A post shared by 조 세휘 Sewhee Cho (@sehui1004) on Dec 7, 2017 at 2:59am PST

아니 이렇게 큰 치킨을 주시면... 제가 너무 좋아서 다먹잖아요!!!!! #missuniverse #beautiesandthebee #jollibee A post shared by 조 세휘 Sewhee Cho (@sehui1004) on Dec 7, 2017 at 12:31am PST

Iris mr.jollibeeeee CHO ! #Beautiesandthebee A post shared by 조 세휘 Sewhee Cho (@sehui1004) on Dec 7, 2017 at 1:24am PST

With Kara(가수 카라 아님) i luv your hair!!!!!!!!!!!! #beautiesandthebee #missuniverse A post shared by 조 세휘 Sewhee Cho (@sehui1004) on Dec 7, 2017 at 2:04am PST

Before saying goodbye, the @MissUniverse 2017 delegates give out gifts they've prepared for the children of Kanlungan ni Erma Ministry! #MissUAtJollibee pic.twitter.com/zyplaheo9P — Jollibee (@Jollibee) December 7, 2017

The @MissUniverse 2017 delegates give joy to the children from Kanlungan ni Erma! #MissUAtJollibee pic.twitter.com/XxUkPMIdyN — Jollibee (@Jollibee) December 7, 2017

Another beautiful experience it’s very a pleasure to meet these special Children Thankyou Philippines #itsmorefuninthephilippines #bhaf2 #welovephilippines #bringhomeafriend #beautiesandthebee #missuatjollibee @jollibee @tourism_phl A post shared by Maria Miriam Polverino (@miriam.polverino) on Dec 7, 2017 at 1:45am PST

Following the event, the ladies glammed it up down the runway, clad in gowns from the country's top designers during the Give Back: A Charity Fashion Gala headed by Front Row.

The candidates are set to visit Batanes, Bohol, and Camiguin on Friday, December 8 arranged by the Department of Tourism. – Rappler.com