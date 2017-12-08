The ladies tour Batanes, Bohol, and Camiguin

Published 4:00 PM, December 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – It's definitely more fun in the Philippines as the Miss Universe 2017 candidates jetted off to Batanes, Bohol, and Camiguin on Friday, December 8 as part of the Department of Tourism's Bring Home A Friend program.

Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, together with some of the candidates went to Batanes.

Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters, on the other hand, accompanied some of her fellow candidates to Bohol, where they were met by the officials and got a chance to see tarsiers and spend time at the Bohol Beach Club.

The other candidates were given a tour of Camiguin, where they got the chance to go to the Guiob Church Ruins, have fun at a waterfalls, and relax at the beach.

miss USA on her thoughts about the Philippines during the Miss Universe 2017 candidates visit in Camiguin.@rapplerdotcom @xjromualdo pic.twitter.com/lW1Rh6IHOV — bobby lagsa (@BobbyLagsa) December 8, 2017

Miss USA tries fresh Sea Urchin at the White Island, Camiguin.@rapplerdotcom @xjromualdo pic.twitter.com/AhKd8pZ7rA — bobby lagsa (@BobbyLagsa) December 8, 2017

Miss Universe 2017 candidates visits Tuasqn Falls in Camiguin Island.@rapplerdotcom @xjromualdo pic.twitter.com/lUgdKgDFyM — bobby lagsa (@BobbyLagsa) December 8, 2017

Miss Korea on her experience in beautiful Camiguin Island, Philippines' 5th most visited province.@rapplerdotcom @xjromualdo pic.twitter.com/8A83utMmOb — bobby lagsa (@BobbyLagsa) December 8, 2017

The candidates are set to return Friday evening after their tour. – with reports from Bobby Lagsa and Mike Ortega Ligalig/Rappler.com