Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere and Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters ride in style

Published 3:02 PM, December 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – I am not an expert in identifying the fine details of luxury handcrafted automobiles, but the service vehicle provided by Frontrow for Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere is definitely a Rolls Royce with the hood topped by the Spirit of Ecstasy.

If my eyes are not playing tricks on me, it could be part of the ultra-pricey Ghost Series II line in the whopping range of $308,000 to $342,000 (or around P15.4 million to P17.2 million). And with the pink color dominating the chassis, it gives away the kind of passengers riding the same – a sybaritic luxury reserved only for the most beautiful women in the Universe. That, my friends, is how you accord royal treatment to our VIP guests.

Here are photos of the car taken by Joy Arguil of the automobile during the welcome dinner at Solaire Resort & Casino on Wednesday, December 6, when Demi-Leigh and Iris were promptly whisked off to their hotel right after the event.





Norman Tinio started pageant-blogging back in 2009 but has already been an avid pageant enthusiast since the early 1970s. Apart from that, he is an industrial psychologist by profession, movie addict by nocturnal choice, and an ex-seminarian who can pray in Ancient Latin. You can always find him and his daily musings at normannorman.com.