IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe 2017 candidates at Women of Significance gala
MANILA, Philippines – On their last night in the Philippines, Miss Universe 2017 candidates led by reigning queen Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa modeled Filipino outfits made of Mindanao fabrics at the Women of Significance gala.
The show at the Sofitel Manila on Saturday, December 9, was part of the Bring Home A Friend program of the Department of Tourism (DOT).
Renowned fashion designer Renee Salud created outfits for the show. It was a stunning spectacle as the ladies showed off the outfits with dancers and a background of top tourist spots in Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.
American singer David Pomeranz was one of the entertainers, as he serenaded the ladies.
A special moment was when the little girls of Kanlungan sa Er-ma Foundation walked onstage with the Miss Universe 2017 candidates, a part of the program patterned after the Miss Universe Little Sisters segment in the early '80s and '90s.
Aside from the fashion show, the DOT highlighted the contributions of the following women: former tourism secretary Mina Gabor, Aileen Apostol, Sol Balbero, Nadine Casino, Charleanne Jandic, SPO1 Esnairah Lucman, Baby Nebrida, and Catherine Brillantes-Turvill.
On Sunday, December 10, Demi-Leigh, who flew back to the US, thanked Filipinos for welcoming her and promised she would return.
"And so all great things come to an end. This has been magical. Thank you for your warm welcomes and hospitality everywhere we went. I will always treasure this experience. Although I got to do and see so much, I still know there is so much that I haven't discovered yet. I wish I could've given everyone a warm hug (or a selfie) but please know I sincerely appreciate every smile, wave, and gift," she said.
Some of the candidates are set to return to their respective countries, while the others are on an extended vacation. – Rappler.com