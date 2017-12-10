The candidates sashay onstage in dresses made of Mindanao fabrics

Published 4:45 PM, December 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – On their last night in the Philippines, Miss Universe 2017 candidates led by reigning queen Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa modeled Filipino outfits made of Mindanao fabrics at the Women of Significance gala.

The show at the Sofitel Manila on Saturday, December 9, was part of the Bring Home A Friend program of the Department of Tourism (DOT).

Renowned fashion designer Renee Salud created outfits for the show. It was a stunning spectacle as the ladies showed off the outfits with dancers and a background of top tourist spots in Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

American singer David Pomeranz was one of the entertainers, as he serenaded the ladies.

A special moment was when the little girls of Kanlungan sa Er-ma Foundation walked onstage with the Miss Universe 2017 candidates, a part of the program patterned after the Miss Universe Little Sisters segment in the early '80s and '90s.

The Little Sisters segment was well-applauded. These are girls Kanlungan Sa Erma... a foundation for street children... saving them from all sort of abuses. The Miss Universe ladies just kept on hugging them. #MissUniverse #itsmorefuninthephilippines #DOTcares A post shared by Kat De Castro (@katdecastro) on Dec 9, 2017 at 6:42am PST

Miss Philippines Rachel Peters with the little sisters.... they are street children from the foundation Kanlungan Sa Erma. A post shared by Kat De Castro (@katdecastro) on Dec 9, 2017 at 5:45am PST

Aside from the fashion show, the DOT highlighted the contributions of the following women: former tourism secretary Mina Gabor, Aileen Apostol, Sol Balbero, Nadine Casino, Charleanne Jandic, SPO1 Esnairah Lucman, Baby Nebrida, and Catherine Brillantes-Turvill.

On Sunday, December 10, Demi-Leigh, who flew back to the US, thanked Filipinos for welcoming her and promised she would return.

"And so all great things come to an end. This has been magical. Thank you for your warm welcomes and hospitality everywhere we went. I will always treasure this experience. Although I got to do and see so much, I still know there is so much that I haven't discovered yet. I wish I could've given everyone a warm hug (or a selfie) but please know I sincerely appreciate every smile, wave, and gift," she said.

Some of the candidates are set to return to their respective countries, while the others are on an extended vacation. – Rappler.com