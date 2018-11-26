From the terno to sarimanok, here's a roundup of the national costumes of the Philippines from 1999 to 2017
Published 2:30 PM, November 26, 2018
Updated 2:30 PM, November 26, 2018
NATIONAL COSTUME EVOLUTION. the Philippines has become a bit daring with the national costume for Miss Universe in the past years. All photos from the Miss Universe Organization
MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe fever is on as candidates prepare to head to Bangkok, Thailand for the competition scheduled on December 17 (December 16 US time).
One of the most anticipated segments every year is the national costume. While a handful of candidates have already showed of their respective costumes, Miss Universe Philippines 2018 Catriona Gray has opted to keep it a secret – she'll debut it at the competition itself. (IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe 2018 national costumes)
Through the years, the country's representatives have often kept the national costume very traditional, picking either a Maria Clara or terno. Maricar Balagtas (2004) and Janine Tugonon (2012) were among those who decided take a different route. (A look back at memorable national costumes of Bb Pilipinas candidates)
From 2000-2014, many of the costumes were designed by Colombian fashion designer Alfredo Barraza. But after Mary Jean Lastimosa's national costume in 2014 received criticism online, the Binibining Pilipinas Charities (Inc) opened doors again to Filipino designers, starting with Pia Wurtzbach, whose capiz terno by Albert Andrada got rave reviews.
Following Pia, representatives such as Maxine Medina and Rachel Peters took inspiration from different elements and concepts in Philippines culture – there's the vinta by Rhett Eala (2016) and the Sarimanok (2017) by Val Taguba.
Here's a quick look back at some of the national costumes of the Philippines that have been presented so far on the Miss Universe stage from 1999 to 2017:
Miriam Quiambao, Miss Universe 1999 1st runner-up
PHILIPPINES' PRIDE. Miss Philippines Miriam Quiambao walks across the stage during pre-taping of the National Costume portion of the Miss Universe competition on May 23 May 1999 in Chaguaraamas, Trinidad and Tobago. File photo by Miss Universe Organization/AFP
Nina Ricci Alagao, 2000
Zorayda Andam, 2001
NATIONAL COSTUME. Zorayda Ruth Andam, Miss Philippines 2001, holds the Hoya Crystal trophy she received for winning 1st Runner Up at the Miss Universe 2001 costume show at the Luis A. Ferre Performing Arts Center in Santurce, Puerto Rico on May 2, 2001. File photo by Miss Universe Organization/ AFP
Karen Agustin, 2002
Carla Gay Balingit, 2003
PINEAPPLE DRESS. Carla Gay Balingit, Miss Philippines 2003, wears a typical fantasy dress during the Miss Universe 2003 competition, in Panama City on May 26, 2003. File photo Teresita Chavarria/AFP
Maricar Balagtas, 2004
Gionna Cabrera, 2005
MARIA CLARA. Miss Philippines Universe 2005, Gionna Cabrera performs during the National costume competition in Bangkok, Thailand on May 25, 2005. File photo by Pornchai Kittiwongsakul/AFP
Lia Andrea Ramos, 2006
Anna Theresa Licaros, 2007
MASKARA. Miss Russia Tatiana Kotova, Miss Poland Dorota Gawron, and Miss Philippines Anna Theresa Licaros pre-tape their introductions for the 2007 Miss Universe pageant in their national costumes at the Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City on May 24, 2007. File photo by Darren Decker/ Miss Universe Organization/AFP
Jennifer Barrientos, 2008
VIETNAM COMPETITION. Miss Philippines Jennifer Barrientos poses in her national costume during a taping for the upcoming Miss Universe Competition in Nha Trang, Vietnam on July 10, 2008. File photo Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/AFP
Bianca Manalo, 2009
Venus Raj, Miss Universe 2010 4th runner-up
THE COMEBACK.Venus Raj, Miss Philippines 2010, poses for the photographer in her national costume at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday, August 16, 2010. Photo from the Miss Universe Organization
Shamcey Supsup, Miss Universe 2011 3rd runner-up
ALMOST CLOSE. Miss Philippines 2011, Shamcey Supsup pre-tapes in her National Costume onstage at Credicard Hall inBrazil on September 7, 2011. Photo from the Miss Universe Organization
Janine Tugonon, Miss Universe 2012 1st runner-up
VERY CLOSE. Miss Philippines 2012, Janine Tugonon, performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show on Friday, December 14 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo from the Miss Universe Organization
Ariella Arida, Miss Universe 2013 3rd runner-up
MOSCOW. Ariella Arida, Miss Philippines 2013, models in the National Costume contest at Vegas Mall on November 3, 2013. Photo from the Miss Universe Organization
Mary Jean Lastimosa, 2014
PANABENGA INSPIRED. Mary Jean Lastimosa, Miss Philippines 2014, debuts her National Costume during the Miss Universe National Costume Show at the FIU Arena on Wednesday January 21, 2014. Photo from the Miss Universe Organization
Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2015
MISS UNIVERSE 2015. Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, debuts her National Costume on stage at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino Wednesday, December 16, 2015. Photo from the Miss Universe Organization
Maxine Medina, 2016
VINTA INSPRATION. Maxine Medina, debuts her National Costume on stage at the Mall of Asia Arena on January 26, 2017. Photo from the Miss Universe Organization
Rachel Peters, 2017
SARIMANOK. Rachel Peters, Miss Philippines 2017 debuts her Sarimanok national costume on stage at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino on November 18, 2017. Photo from the Miss Universe Organization
