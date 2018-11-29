Catriona is ready to conquer Thailand!

Published 12:15 PM, November 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2018 Catriona Gray left on Thursday, November 29 to compete in Thailand for the Miss Universe pageant.

Catriona was accompanied by the staff of Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc (BPCI) and her team of friends led by shoemaker Jojo Bragais and stylist Ton Lao at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The 24-year-old Filipino-Australian titleholder wore a green top with black pants by designer Anthony Ramirez.

On her Instagram, Catriona wrote: "Off to Thailand to represent my beautiful country the Philippines in [Miss Universe]. Philippines, mahal kita. I hope to make you proud."

Off to Thailand to represent my beautiful country the Philippines in @missuniverse Philippines, mahal kita. I hope to make you proud.

In two separate posts, she thanked the team who worked with her in her journey, as well as her parents for their encouragement.

Mabuhay Philippines and Sawadeeka Thailand!!! Thanks to my amazing team/family for my official Day 1 of MissUniverse glam!

"Venturing off on an adventure of a lifetime and my thoughts turn back to the people who believed in me since the very beginning. Mum [Mita Gray] and Dad, thank you for always lifting me up and guiding me to become the woman I am today. Although you couldn't be here to see me off, I wanted to #PutItIntoWords. I love you both so much. See you in Thailand."

Venturing off on an adventure of a lifetime and my thoughts turn back to the people who believed in me since the very beginning.Mum @mitagray and Dad, thank you for always lifting me up and guiding me to become the woman I am today. Although you couldn't be here to see me off, I wanted to #PutItIntoWords. I love you both so much. See you in Thailand

Catriona hopes to be the 4th Filipino to win the crown following the success of Pia Wurtzbach in 2015.

Miss Universe is scheduled on Monday, December 17 (December 16, US time). – Rappler.com