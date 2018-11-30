'Go over and send her some love,' Catriona writes

Published 2:59 PM, November 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After arriving in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday, November 29, Miss Universe Philippines 2018 Catriona Gray met some of the candidates and got to bond with her roommate for the duration of the competition – Indonesia's Sonia Fergina Citra.

On Instagram Stories, Catriona wrote: "Hi roomie [Sonia Fergina] go over and send her some love!!"

Sonia, for her part, reshared the boomerang moment on her own page.

Last year, the country's representatives Rachel Peters and Bunga Jelitha were also roommates. Both Indonesia and the Philippines have huge Miss Universe pageant fanbases.

Aside from Sonia, Catriona has been spotted with a number of candidates such as South Africa's Tamaryn Green, Guatemala's Mariana Garcia, Sri Lanka's Ornella Gunesekere and Bolivia's Joyce Prado.

The Miss Universe pageant will occur on December 17. – Rappler.com