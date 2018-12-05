Catriona shows her love for Philippine textiles in her Miss Universe outfits

Published 8:30 AM, December 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine bet Catriona Gray has been catching everyone's attention since her arrival in Bangkok, Thailand for the Miss Universe 2018 pageant.

She was greeted by many Filipino and Thai fans upon arrival and even cinched a feature on Thai TV stations.

In an interview on The Bottomline, Catriona said many of the clothes she will wear to the competition make use of Filipino textiles, particularly from the indigenous people of the country.

Here's a round of Catriona's outfits that got everyone talking so far:

For her flight to Bangkok, Catriona wore a green top and black pants by Anthony Ramirez, her hair in a high ponytail. Fans described the outfit as "Thai-inspired" because of the blouse's cut.

For her second day in Thailand, Catriona wore a white dress by Noel Crisostomo, accessories by Cru, shoes by Jojo Bragais, and a bag with a sampaguita design by Cali.

For a group photo, Catriona was seen looking relaxed in a white top and jeans. She then changed into a T'boli embroidery skirt from NIñOFRANCO and another pair of heels.

For a tour around the Sian Snail Eco farm, Catriona wore an inabel top by Edgar Madamba, a embroidered jacket from Lahi, and jeans.

During a photo shoot, she was spotted wearing a blue dress also designed by Anthony Ramirez.

For another video shoot, Catriona wore a T'nalak dress by Jearson Demavivas, who also did her national costume.

For a visit to the Royal Palace, she looked elegant in a fuschia suit by Erwin Flores and jewelry by Tessera Jewelry.

The Miss Universe competition happens on December 17. – Rappler.com