From the Philippines to the Universe, Catriona presents 'This is the Philippines'

Published 1:45 PM, December 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2018 Catriona Gray showed her love for the country's culture in a video showcasing the country's rich heritage and traditions. The video was Sunday, December 9.

This is the Philippines shows Catriona taking a tour of Luzon. She traveled to Manila, Pampanga, and Rizal, where she showed off Intramuros, Luneta Park, the art of the Higantes, parol (lantern) making, and paintings by the country's national artists.

In Pampanga, Catriona talked about country's long Christmas season, as she interviewed a parol maker. "Us Filipinos love Christmas so much, that we have the longest Christmas season in the world," she said.

"These colored lanterns called parols being put up on people's houses makes Christmas in [the] Philippines magical."

But it wasn't just about the parols. She also talked about the importance of food.

"Christmas is such a colorful and festive time in the Philippines And it's always a celebration when Filipinos get together. To us, no matter who you are or where you come from, we always have an invitation to the celebration," she said.

"It's our time for family and to celebrate and to bring the end of the year on a high note."

Catriona is currently in Thailand competing in the Miss Universe pageant scheduled on December 17, Manila time. – Rappler.com