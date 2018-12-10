Catriona's national costume represents Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao

Published 10:11 PM, December 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The contestants of Miss Universe 2018 donned their national costumes on Monday, December 10 in Pattaya, Thailand.

The Philippines' bet, Catriona Gray wore a costume designed by Jearson Demavivas. Demavivas also designed her Filipino costume for Binibining Pilipinas this year.

The costume represents the 3 island groups of the Philippines – Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. In a short interview with Vogue Thailand, she said her acessories represented Mindanao, while her body suit and the lantern behind her represented the Visayas and Luzon, respectively.

Shoe designer Jojo Bragais shared a photo of the shoes he made for Catriona.

According to his post, the shoes were inspired by the different tribes of Mindanao – the Manobo, Maguindanao, Yakan, Maranao Bagobo, and T’boli.

Jearson, meanwhile, posted sketches of the costume on his Instagram.

According to his post, Carlos Buendia is credited as the version artist. Parol maker Eric Quiwa, who was featured in a video Catriona released about the Philippines, designed the parol itself.

Mak Tumang worked on the gold brass while "Kuya Rhyan" is credited as the lighting electrician of the costume. Graduates from the University of Santo Tomas – Renee Avila, Marina Ceriola, and Kim Fababair – worked on the intricate paintings in her costume

(Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said the painting was done by a "UP student artist," citing Jearson's post. It has since been corrected to identify the 3 artists who worked on the intricate painting.)

The coronation night is scheduled on December 17 (Manila time). Steve Harvey and Ashley Graham are set to return as hosts with singer Neyo as guest performer. – Rappler.com