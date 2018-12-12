Filipino-American designer Monique Lhullier Miss Universe winners Michelle Mclean and Bui Simon are among this year's judges

Published 3:12 PM, December 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – All-all female group of judges will choose the Miss Universe 2018 winner.

This will be the first time that the organization had an all-female panel of judges. The ladies who will determine the winner among 90 plus candidates are:

Monique Lhullier, a Filipino-American fashion designer whose gowns have been worn by Hollywood celebrities

Bui Simon, Miss Universe 1988 from Thailand and founder of Angel Wings Foundation

Janaye Ingram, Miss New Jersey USA 2004, a Women's March founder

Michelle McLean, Miss Universe 1992 from Namibia and chairperson of the Michelle McLean Chid Trust and founding partner of the Business of Beauty

Iman Oubou, Former pageant titleholder, Moroccan-American entrepreneur, and founder of women's digital platform SWAAY MEDIA

Lili Gil Valetta, Entrepreneur and CEO of CulturIntel and CIEN + TV, 2018 Women of Excellence Award recipient

Richelle Singson-Michael, CEO of Platinum Skies Aviation and FinTech Casha, vice chairperson of the LCS Group of Companies and daughter of former Ilocos Sur governor Luis "Chavit" Singson. She was also one of the organizers of the Miss Universe pageant in Manila in 2016.

In an interview with ABS-CBN, Miss Universe Organization president Paula Shugart confirmed that Monique Lhullier and McLean are two of the judges.

Shugart also confirmed this year's format. Instead of a Top 15, there will be a Top 20. This will then be narrowed down to a Top 10. From Top 10, 5 will be chosen for the first question and answer round. Three ladies will then move on to the final round.

The country's bet is Catriona Gray, who hopes to win the 4th crown on December 17.– Rappler.com