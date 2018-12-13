The designs are inspired by characters from Philippine literature

Published 11:50 AM, December 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe preliminary competition is happening on Thursday, December 13 and fashion designer Mak Tumang posted not one, but 4 sketches of the evening gowns he made for the Philippines' bet Catriona Gray.



On Facebook, Tumang gave clues, sharing: "Isa sa mga inspirasyon ay hango sa isang karakter sa literaturang Pilipino." (One of my inspirations is from Philippine Literature)

In another post, he wrote: "Isa pang inspirasyon ay makikita sa tula na isinulat ni Jose at sa awit na nilikha ni Jose." (One more inspiration is from a poem Jose wrote and the song Jose made)

Late Wednesday evening, December 12, Tumang finally shared the photos on his Facebook.

Bandila

From the Sea

Region del Sol

One of the gowns will be worn during the preliminaries, while a different one will be worn during the finals night.

Catriona hopes to become the country's 4th Miss Universe following Gloria Diaz (1969), Margarita Moran (1973), and Pia Wurtzbach (2015). – Rappler.com