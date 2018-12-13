IN PHOTOS: Catriona Gray at the Miss Universe 2018 preliminary competition
MANILA, Philippines – The much awaited Miss Universe 2018 preliminary competition happened on Thursday, December 13, at the Impact Arena inn Thailand.
The Philippines' bet Catriona Gray proved that she was a top pick for the crown as she sashayed onstage in a dress by Sherri Hill, a swimsuit designed by Thailand's princess Sirivannavari Nariratana, and a gown by Filipino fashion designer Mak Tumang.
It's through the preliminary competition that a Top 20 is picked. A new Miss Universe will be crowned on December 17 (Manila time) during pageant finals. – Rappler.com