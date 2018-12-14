Mak Tumang shares photos of gown-making process

Published 9:30 AM, December 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2018 Catriona Gray wowed the audience on Thursday, December 13 as she walked onstage during the preliminary competition held at the Impact Arena in Bangkok,Thailand. (IN PHOTOS: Catriona Gray at the Miss Universe 2018 preliminary competition)

The debute of her gown by designer Mak Tumang was one of the most awaited moments. Of the many designs that they both worked together, Catriona decided to wear the Ibong Adarna-inspired creation. (LOOK: Designer Mak Tumang's sketches of Catriona Gray's Miss Universe 2018 evening gowns )

TWIRL



The Preliminary Competition is LIVE tune in now https://t.co/FmYSy2ZQx1 pic.twitter.com/Hx47ZhFp0B — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 13, 2018

On his Facebook page, Mak said that aside from the Ibong Adarna, he also took inspiration from the Phoenix.

"The Ibong Adarna is a mythological pulchritudinous bird that could change in several fascinating guises. Its enchanting voice can enable complete healing to anyone who hears it. Some artists liken it to the mythological Phoenix where it recurrently regenerates itself by arising amidst a spectacle of flames and candescence. This makes it a fitting symbol of resilience, rising and rebirth."

"Catriona has a resilient, tenacious and unwavering spirit. Her voice is truly captivating literally and figuratively. She uses it to influence, advance her timely causes and both melt and heal hearts. Her will-power and burning passion drive her to make every Filipino proud in whatever she does. She is the blazing Adarna! Watch her rise in glory along with our hopes and dreams for our beloved country: the Philippines!"



Mak said he also drew inspiration from the Mikimoto crown.

Another gown by Mak is expected to be worn during the final competition on Monday, December 17, Manila time. Catriona hopes to become the country's 4th Miss Universe winner of the Philippines. – Rappler.com