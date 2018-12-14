A radriant Catriona talks about her passion for music

Published 9:23 PM, December 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The introduction video of Miss Universe Philippines Catriona Gray was posted online Friday, December 14.

The video showcased snippets from the This is The Philippines series she earlier released, which featured the islands of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. (WATCH: Catriona Gray showcases PH's rich heritage in new video)

Catriona also talked about her love for the arts, especially music. Before she entered the world of pageantry, Catriona took a certificate course in Music and had been singing to raise funds for her chosen charities. (WATCH: Catriona Gray inspires in 'We're In This Together' music video)

The Filipino-Australian titleholder said: "There's something about music that can just make you feel a certain way and strike a cord within you. Even if you don't understand what the lyric is. There's something that everyone can relate to. I love that you can connect on that level."

She also talked about advice that her father gave her. (READ: From Miss World Philippines 2016 to Miss Universe Philippines 2018: The journey of Catriona Gray)

"He would always say the longest journey starts with a single step. When you have a dream or an ambition and it's so far away, and it's so high up, it can be overwhelming. But when you look at it one step at a time, one day you'll look up at your feet and you'll be in your destination."

A top pick by many pageant fans, Catriona hopes to win the 4th crown for the Philippines when the coronation takes place on Monday, December 17 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. – Rappler.com