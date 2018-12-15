Here are all the world-class designs

Published 7:00 AM, December 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Designer Mak Tumang's Ibong Adarna-inspired gown wasn't the only masterpiece by a Filipino designer that graced the catwalk during the Miss Universe Philippines 2018 preliminary competition on December 13 in Thailand. (IN PHOTOS: Catriona Gray at the Miss Universe 2018 preliminary competition)

Check out which candidates wore Filipino creations that night:

Belize

Miss Belize Jenelli Fraser wore a gown by Joey Galon.

Cambodia

Designer Rian Hernandez's creation looked splendid on Cambodia's delegate Rern Nat.

Canada

The world-renowed Michael Cinco, who has done gowns for many celebrities including Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, dressed up Canada's Marta Magdalena Stepien.

Ecuador

Check out Virginia Limongi in Mark Bumgarner's creation. Bumgarner also dressed up Miss World Philippines 2017 Laura Lehmann last year.

Guam

Designer Paolo Blanco was behind Miss Guam Athena Su McNinch's beautiful yellow fringed gown for the preliminary round.

Japan

In a sea of sparkles and fringe, Yuumi Kato looked feminine and sleek in a Joel Escober creation.

Kenya

Jian Lasala took on the task of dressing up Kenya's Wabaiya Kariuki.

Malta

Check out Malta's Francesca Mifsud in a creation by Ivanka Hipolito.

Mauritius

Kirsten Regalado designed the red gown worn by Varsha Ragoobarsing.



Nepal

Bea Bianca Mackey created a stunning gown for Nepal's Manita Devkota.

New Zealand

Sidney Eculla dressed up Estelle Curd in one of his beautiful red creations.

Nicaragua

Benj Leguiab IV dressed up Nicaragua's Adriana Paniagua. Leguiab was also the one who dressed up Miss Universe 2015 Natalie Glebova, who came on-stage to promote her book I am Winning.

Which Filipino design is your favorite? – Rappler.com