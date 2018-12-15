Filipino designers take spotlight in Miss Universe 2018 preliminaries
MANILA, Philippines – Designer Mak Tumang's Ibong Adarna-inspired gown wasn't the only masterpiece by a Filipino designer that graced the catwalk during the Miss Universe Philippines 2018 preliminary competition on December 13 in Thailand. (IN PHOTOS: Catriona Gray at the Miss Universe 2018 preliminary competition)
Check out which candidates wore Filipino creations that night:
Belize
Miss Belize Jenelli Fraser wore a gown by Joey Galon.
Cambodia
Designer Rian Hernandez's creation looked splendid on Cambodia's delegate Rern Nat.
Canada
The world-renowed Michael Cinco, who has done gowns for many celebrities including Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, dressed up Canada's Marta Magdalena Stepien.
Ecuador
Check out Virginia Limongi in Mark Bumgarner's creation. Bumgarner also dressed up Miss World Philippines 2017 Laura Lehmann last year.
Guam
Designer Paolo Blanco was behind Miss Guam Athena Su McNinch's beautiful yellow fringed gown for the preliminary round.
Japan
In a sea of sparkles and fringe, Yuumi Kato looked feminine and sleek in a Joel Escober creation.
Kenya
Jian Lasala took on the task of dressing up Kenya's Wabaiya Kariuki.
Malta
Check out Malta's Francesca Mifsud in a creation by Ivanka Hipolito.
Mauritius
Kirsten Regalado designed the red gown worn by Varsha Ragoobarsing.
Nepal
Bea Bianca Mackey created a stunning gown for Nepal's Manita Devkota.
New Zealand
Sidney Eculla dressed up Estelle Curd in one of his beautiful red creations.
Nicaragua
Benj Leguiab IV dressed up Nicaragua's Adriana Paniagua. Leguiab was also the one who dressed up Miss Universe 2015 Natalie Glebova, who came on-stage to promote her book I am Winning.
Which Filipino design is your favorite? – Rappler.com