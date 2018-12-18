Miss Universe 2018 wrap: And the winner is... Philippines
MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe 2018 pageant ended on Monday, December 17 (Manila time) with the Philippines' Catriona Gray winning the 4th crown for the country.
One of the favorites to win the title, Catriona bested 93 other hopefuls, succeeding Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa. The Filipino-Australian from Albay joins Gloria Diaz (1969), Margie Moran (1973) and Pia Wurtzbach (2015) as Filipina titleholders.
Here's a list of Rappler's stories from the Miss Universe coverage that happened in Bangkok, Thailand.
Pre-pageant
- Q and A: Miss Universe PH Catriona Gray on why style and substance matters
- Catriona Gray and Jehza Huelar are ready for their beauty battles
- Catriona Gray gets candid on 'The Bottomline' interview
- 'Daily Mail' touts PH bet Catriona Gray as 'tipped to take Miss Universe crown'
- LOOK: Catriona Gray is off to Thailand for Miss Universe 2018
- IN PHOTOS: Catriona Gray walks for Sherri Hill in New York Fashion Week
Pageant
- IN PHOTOS: PH bets' national costumes at the Miss Universe pageant
- IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe 2018 national costume
- LOOK: Catriona Gray and Indonesia's Sonia Fergina Citra are roommates
- IN PHOTOS: PH culture, textiles take spotlight in Catriona Gray's Miss Universe outfits
- WATCH: Catriona Gray showcases PH's rich heritage in new video
- IN PHOTOS: Catriona Gray's Miss Universe 2018 national costume
- Miss Universe 2018 will have all-female panel of judges
- IN PHOTOS: All the eye-catching national costumes at Miss Universe 2018
- LOOK: Designer Mak Tumang's sketches of Catriona Gray's Miss Universe 2018 evening gowns
- IN PHOTOS: Catriona Gray at the Miss Universe 2018 preliminary competition
- What you need to know about Catriona Gray's 'Ibong Adarna'-inspired evening gown
- Miss USA apologizes over 'xenophobic' remarks vs Miss Cambodia, Miss Vietnam
- WATCH: Catriona Gray talks music, dreams in Miss Universe intro video
- Miss Universe 2018: Catriona Gray's chances and other top picks
- Filipino designers take spotlight in Miss Universe 2018 preliminaries
- Catriona Gray on viral 'lava walk': 'This is insane'
- Catriona Gray at Miss Universe 2018: Ambassador for PH culture, design
Coronation
- Angela Ponce makes history: 'I don't need to win Miss Universe. I only need to be here.'
- TRANSCRIPT: Miss Universe 2018 opening statements, Q&A, final word
- Philippines' Catriona Gray is Miss Universe 2018
- LOOK: Catriona Gray wears a 'Mayon' gown in Miss Universe 2018
- Malacañang, VP congratulate Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray
- LOOK: Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray wears 'Three Stars and the Sun' ear cuff
- IN PHOTOS: Catriona Gray wins Miss Universe 2018
- Who is Catriona Gray, Miss Universe 2018?
- Catriona and the Silver Linings: Social media explodes with Miss Universe 2018 memes
- LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray share a moment
- Lawmakers give the most Miss Universe statements on Catriona Gray's win
- Miss World congratulates Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray
- Catriona Gray on winning Miss Universe 2018: The best Christmas gift for PH
- Here are Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray's winning answers
- What the stars are saying about Catriona Gray’s Miss Universe 2018 win
- Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran congratulate Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray
- ‘Problematic, romanticized:' Netizens hit Catriona Gray’s winning answer
- Catriona Gray's mom once dreamt of daughter's Miss Universe moment
- IN PHOTOS: Former Miss Universe queens reunite in Bangkok
Catriona's win – and answers during the pageant's question and answer segments – drew mixed reactions online. It's also an opportune time to ask: What are pageants for? Here are stories from the Newsbreak section to jumpstart the discussion:
- The Philippines' beauty pageant obsession: Who benefits?
- Are beauty pageants sexist or a celebration of femininity?