She bests 93 other ladies in the Miss Universe 2018 pageant

Published 10:57 AM, December 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Catriona Gray from the Philippines was crowned Miss Universe 2018 on Monday, December 17 (Manila time), in Bangkok, Thailand.

Catriona has long been a crowd favorite, touted by both casual and long-time pageant followers as a shoo-in for the crown. She previously competed in Miss World 2016 but failed to clinch the crown – she settled for a Top 5 placement instead.

A familiar face in the Philippine modelling world, Catriona is also a martial artist, singer, and advocate.

She was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2018 during the Binibining Pilipinas pageant in March 2018. She was born in Cairns, Australia to a Scottish-born Australian father and Filipina mother.

Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa passed the title on to Catriona. South Africa's Tamaryn Green was first runner-up while Venezuela's Sthefany Gutiérrez was 2nd runner-up. – Rappler.com