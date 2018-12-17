Presenting the 'Mayon' dress by Mak Tumang

Published 11:08 AM, December 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' bet Catriona Gray did not disappoint the crowd during the evening gown competition, wearing another Mak Tumang creation. (LOOK: Designer Mak Tumang's sketches of Catriona Gray's Miss Universe 2018 evening gowns)

On his Facebook page, Mak Tumang shared details of the gown known as the "Mayon."

"Today, Catriona is coming home. She is celebrating her roots – she is celebrating Albay! The prominent and iconic Mayon Volcano is the penultimate inspiration for this creation. It is dubbed the ‘perfect cone’ because of its symmetric conical form. Folk tales have it that it was named after the mythological heroine ‘Daragang Magayon’ (Beautiful Lady)."

He also said: "Despite its pulchritude is the fact that it is the most active volcano in the Philippines erupting numerous times in the past half a millennium. Catriona can be considered as the modern-day Daragang Magayon. She embodies the Filipina’s beauty, intelligence and burning passion. This lady is definitely on fire! Watch her erupt right before your very eyes and let the lava of grace, goodness and hope flow."

During the preliminary competition, Catriona also wore a Mak Tumang gown known as Ibong Adarna. – Rappler.com