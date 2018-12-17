LOOK: Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray wears 'Three Stars and the Sun' ear cuff
MANILA, Philippines – When Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray walked the stage for the first time as the pageant's winner, it wasn't just the famed Mikimoto crown that dazzled and sparkled.
The newly crowned Miss Universe 2018 winner wore her hair side swept to showcase an ear cuff fans from her Binibining Pilipinas days will find familiar.
On her right ear was the now famous "3 Stars and The Sun" cuff. She wore the same cuff (or a similar design) during the Binibining Pilipinas competition in March 2018. (READ: Catriona Gray at Miss Universe 2018: Ambassador for PH culture, design)
Let us all take a look on the day where @catriona_gray first wore the iconic Three Stars and the Sun Earcuff Everyone went crazy and was moved by her creative design. Now, it is our time once again to show our love and support to her by wearing the Three Stars and The Sun Earcuff on Dec. 17 as Queen Catriona Gray competes for the Ms. Universe crown. We love you Catriona! Your Tessera family is rooting for you . #CatrionaGray #TesseraJewelry #ThreeStarsAndTheSun #MissUniverse #Philippines
Known for her love of Philippine textiles, Catriona also previously wore earrings known as the "Pearl of the Orient." All of the accessories were done by Tessera Jewelry.
Cheers to another patriotic jewelry designed by our very own @catriona_gray Introducing our latest PEARL OF THE ORIENT dangling earrings. This dangling earrings were inspired by Philippines' popular title "The Pearl of the Orient/Perlas ng Silangan". Let us all give our continuous love and support to our Ms. Universe, Catriona Gray. We're all very proud of you and we will always have your back CATRIONA X TESSERA
– Rappler.com