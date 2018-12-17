The familiar accessory makes an appearance as Catriona is crowned Miss Universe 2018

Published 12:12 PM, December 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – When Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray walked the stage for the first time as the pageant's winner, it wasn't just the famed Mikimoto crown that dazzled and sparkled.

The newly crowned Miss Universe 2018 winner wore her hair side swept to showcase an ear cuff fans from her Binibining Pilipinas days will find familiar.

On her right ear was the now famous "3 Stars and The Sun" cuff. She wore the same cuff (or a similar design) during the Binibining Pilipinas competition in March 2018. (READ: Catriona Gray at Miss Universe 2018: Ambassador for PH culture, design)

Known for her love of Philippine textiles, Catriona also previously wore earrings known as the "Pearl of the Orient." All of the accessories were done by Tessera Jewelry.

– Rappler.com