Published 12:44 PM, December 17, 2018
Updated 1:08 PM, December 17, 2018
MISS UNIVERSE 2018. Our very own Catriona Gray is taking home this year's Miss Universe crown. Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA/AFP
MANILA, Philippines – The universe has spoken, and a new queen has been crowned – our very own Catriona Gray from the Philippines! The 24-year-old Miss Universe 2018 slayed the pageant game from start to finish at the pageant's coronation event on Monday, December 17 at Bangkok, Thailand.
From her bright red gown's first appearance on stage, to her opening statement, and of course, to her winning moment, here are some of our queen's most iconic moments:
Photo courtesy of Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Organization
The Top 20
Photo courtesy of Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Organization
Photo courtesy of Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Organization
Photo courtesy of Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Organization
The swimsuit segment
Photo courtesy of Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Organization
Photo courtesy of Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Organization
Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA/AFP
Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA/AFP
The "Mayon" gown
Photo courtesy of Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Organization
Photo courtesy of Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Organization
Photo courtesy of Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Organization
A new queen is crowned
Photo courtesy of Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Organization
Photo courtesy of Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Organization
Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA/AFP
Photo courtesy of Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Organization
Photo courtesy of Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Organization
Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA/AFP
Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA/AFP
– Rappler.com