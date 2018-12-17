'Miss Universe organisation you have a great winner!' says the Miss World pageant's official account

Published 2:43 PM, December 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Catriona Gray has been congratulated by anyone and everyone from the Philippines and even the world. That list apparently also includes the Miss World pageant – which Catriona joined but lost in 2016.

In a Facebook post, the Miss World pageant's official account said: "Well done Catriona!"

"Congratulations from all of us at Miss World to Catriona Gray on being elected Miss Universe 2018!! Catriona was a Miss World Top 5 finalist and Beauty With A Purpose Winner in Miss World 2016 and we are delighted to see her win the Miss Universe crown! Catriona’s brilliant Smokey Mountain Beauty With A purpose project captured all our hearts as it revealed her dedicated vision to support the most vulnerable in our society."

"Miss Universe organisation you have a great winner!" it concluded.

Catriona, a 24-year-old Filipino-Australian model and singer, was crowned Miss Universe 2018 on Monday, December 17 (Manila time), in Bangkok, Thailand.

She's a veteran in the pageant world – she represented the Philippines in the Miss World 2016 pageant but failed to bag the crown, settling for Top 5. She then won the Binibining Pilipinas 2018 crown, making her the country's rep to Miss Universe 2018.

The UK-based Miss World is currently the world's longest-running international pageant. Miss Universe, meanwhile, is based in the United States and is run by the Miss Universe Organization. The two are considered among the biggest international pageants in the world. – Rappler.com