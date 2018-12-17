Legislators congratulate Catriona Gray for her victory in the Miss Universe pageant, calling the Bicolana 'truly Daragang Magayon'

Published 1:53 PM, December 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine legislators were quick to ride on the hype after Catriona Gray became Miss Universe 2018 on Monday, December 17.

Senators and lawmakers alike heaped praises on Gray, as they congratulated the Bicolana lass for besting 93 other ladies in the pageant held in Bangkok, Thailand. (IN PHOTOS: Catriona Gray wins Miss Universe 2018)

The legislators’ statements can even even rival Gray’s answers during the pageant, where she was asked about her stand on medical marijuana as well as the most important thing she has learned in her life so far. (READ: Malacañang congratulates Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray)

Gray, a Filipino-Australian, traces her roots to Oas, Albay. Her mother, Normita Ragas Magnayon, is from Barangay Iraya Sur. (LOOK: Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray wears 'Three Stars and the Sun' ear cuff)

Read some of the legislators’ congratulatory messages for the 4th Miss Universe to hail from the Philippines below:

Senate President Vicente Sotto III:

“Congratulations, of course. Her answer was superb. I think that, and the outstanding way she carried her gown, was the final win. Her personality was there all along.”

Senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara:

“We thank Catriona for representing the country well and making us proud with her finish. She represents the beauty and intelligence of Filipinas all over the world and indeed the universe. Mabuhay!”

Senator Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino IV:

“Congratulations to Miss Philippines, now Miss Universe Catriona Gray! Thank you for showing the world that Filipino beauty is intelligent, creative, and full of heart.”

Senator Grace Poe:

“A woman of style, substance, and brave heart deserves the crown. Thank you for flying the Philippine flag high. The Filipinos will be by your side in your Miss Universe journey.”

Senator Ralph Recto:

“We are proud of her. I wish her all the best. Mabuhay ang kagandahan at talino ng Pilipina.”

Senator Joel Villanueva:

“Once again, a Filipina beauty has captured the hearts of the whole universe. We extend our heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to Catriona Gray not only for bringing home the Miss Universe crown, but also for giving our country so much pride and recognition.”

Senator Cynthia Villar

"I join the entire Philippine community here and around the world in celebrating Catriona Gray's victory in the Miss Universe pageant. I also thank her for successfully raising the Philippine flag and championing Filipino pride in the global stage. I commend her for sending out a very powerful message of looking for opportunities to help even in the most desperate situations. I look forward to Catriona's meaningful and uplifting reign as Miss Universe."

Surigao del Norte 2nd District Representative Robert Ace Barbers:

“Catriona Gray’s success is truly a victory for all Filipinos. Her sacrifices and triumph inspire Filipinos to continue fighting on amidst the challenges and difficulties. Her victory is our victory. This is such an amazing Christmas gift to the country.”

Bataan 1st District Representative Geraldine Roman:

“Congratulations to Ms. Philippines, now new Miss Universe Catriona Gray, who has brought immense pride and honor to the Filipinos all over the world, not only with her beauty but also with her intelligence, integrity, and her heart for the poor. She would make a great ambassador for peace, love, and compassion in the international community.”

Albay 2nd District Representative Joey Salceda:

“Truly an Albayana, she was the most prepared candidate ever – if you prepare to fight calamities, the more you are prepared for victory. She is regal as Mayon is majestic. She is beautiful, truly Daragang Magayon. The entire Albay is happy and proud of her achievement as proud she is of her roots. I worked with Catriona in her previous quests and she was excited about her role as tourism champion for Albay.”

1-Ang Edukasyon Representative Salvador Belaro Jr:

“Angat sa lahat ang talino, husay, at ganda ng ating kababayang si Binibining Catriona Gray. Ehemplo siyang dapat pamarisan ng bawat Pilipino saan mang dako ng mundo. My fellow Bicolano Catriona showed how the Filipino is the best asset of the Philippines. Catriona, true to her words, represented each Filipino with great honor, grace, brains, and beauty.”

Bagong Henerasyon Representative Bernadette Herrera Dy:

“Ikinalulugod kong malaman na children's rights and welfare ang piniling adbokasiya ni 2018 Miss Universe Catriona Gray. Nadagdagan tayo ng matibay, maganda, at maimpluwensiyang kapanalig na magsusulong ng mga karapatan at kapakanan ng mga kabataan, ng bagong henerasyon. Mabuhay ka, Catriona! Tunay kang Pilipino!”

Leyte 1st District Representative Yedda Romauldez:

"You deserve the crown Catriona Gray, the Ms. Universe 2018. Your victory is a testament to the faith and resiliency of the Filipino spirit. The resounding triumph of Gray demonstrates to the world the hard work, courage, and strength of Filipinos as trademarks in winning the battle. Congratulations on your well-deserved success."

Kabayan Representative Ron Salo:

"Congratulations to Miss Universe Catriona Gray! We thank her for her stand on medical marijuana or cannabis, for which there is House Bill 6517 already approved by the House committee on health. We are certain her statement during the pageant will convince Congress to expedite passage of HB 6517 into law." – Rappler.com