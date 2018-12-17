What did you think of the newly-crowned Miss Universe 2018's answers for each segment?

Published 4:28 PM, December 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' pride and joy Catriona Gray was crowned Miss Universe 2018 on Monday, December 17 in Bangkok, Thailand. The 24-year-old from Bicol had represented the country with grace, poise, beauty, intelligence, and heart, proving herself a force to be reckoned with from start to finish.

During the Miss Universe 2018 coronation event on Monday, December 17 at Bangkok, Thailand, candidates were given the chance to express their thoughts on certain matters during the program's 3 segments: the opening statements, Q&A, and the final word.

Here are Catriona’s winning answers during the opening statements, Q&A, and the final word segments:

Opening statement

"Working in some of the poorest areas of my country, I found that it was a lack of child support, not poverty, that killed their dreams. A child once told me, “Cat, that’s just not my life, and those dreams aren’t made for me.” But I stand here today because someone believed in me and we owe it to our children to believe in them.”

Q&A portion

Canada recently joined Uruguay as the second nation in the world to make marijuana legal. What is your opinion on the legalization of marijuana?

Answer: I’m for it being used in a medical use but not so for recreational use, because I think if people were to argue, what about alcohol and cigarettes? Well everything is good but in moderation.

Final word

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your life, and how would you apply it to your time as Miss Universe?

Answer: I work a lot in the slums of Tondo, Manila, and the life there is very poor and very sad. I’ve always taught myself to look for the beauty in it, to look for the beauty in the faces of the children, and to be grateful. I would bring this aspect as a Miss Universe to see situations with a silver lining, and to assess where I could give something, where I could provide something as a spokesperson. If I could teach also people to be grateful, we could have an amazing world where negativity could not grow and foster, and children would have a smile on their face. Thank you.

What do you think of Catriona's winning answers? – Rappler.com