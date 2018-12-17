So much beauty queen realness in a photo!

Published 1:42 PM, December 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In a moment that would make hardcore pageant fans swoon, two Miss Universe queens came together following the coronation of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

Shortly after Catriona was crowned, she snapped a photo with Pia Wurtzbach, who won the same title in 2015.

Pia posted their photo on Instagram, with a short message for the new queen.

“You started strong and captured our hearts with your grace, commitment and fearlessnes! And that walk...how could anyone forget that walk?” Pia wrote.

“Now, you’ve conquered the Universe! This is just the beginning. Congratulations, Miss Universe 2018 [Catriona Gray]! You have made us all proud! Raise your flag!” she added.

Catriona was named the winner on December 17 in Bangkok, Thailand, besting 93 candidates from all over the world.

Pia and Catriona are among the four Filipino Miss Universe titleholders. Margie Moran clinched the title in 1973, while Gloria Diaz won in 1969. – Rappler.com