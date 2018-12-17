Celebrities send their congratulations to the new queen

Published 4:32 PM, December 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Catriona Gray’s triumph at Miss Universe 2018 stoked the happiness and Filipino pride in the largely pageant-loving nation, and even celebrities were not spared from going crazy over Catriona. (IN PHOTOS: Catriona Gray wins Miss Universe 2018)

From fellow beauty queens, actors and actresses, TV hosts, and designers, these stars took to social media to congratulate the new queen, and express their excitement over her win.

Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen took to Twitter to offer her congratulations, calling Catriona’s win “another richly deserved victory,” and describing her as “stunning and well-spoken.”

Charlene Gonzalez, who represented the country in the Miss Universe competition in 1994, shared a photo of Catriona’s coronation, saying “We are so proud of you!!! You are amazing!!!”

Pia Wurtzbach, who won the Miss Universe crown in 2015, shared a photo with Catriona, saying “this girl is on fire!” before sharing a short message for the new queen.

Rachel Peters, who competed in the pageant in 2017, tweeted in all caps: “Our girl brought the crown home for the Philippines!!”

Janine Tugonon, who placed 1st runner-up in the 2012 competition, tweeted her congratulations.

Judy Ann Santos applauded Catriona on Instagram for “representing this country with flying colors”.

Jolina Magdangal posted a series of videos on Instagram throughout the coronation event.

“Yung pagkakasigaw ko, akala nung guard sa village namin may nangyari na dito sa bahay (The guard in our village thought something was going on in our house because of my screams),” she said.

Marvin Agustin went seasonal in his Instagram congratulations, telling Catriona that she made Christmas even happier for Pinoys.

“I cannot reiterate enough how hard work will get you where you want to go. Thank you for being a living example to that,” Bela Padilla wrote on Instagram.

Angelica Panganiban shared a quote from Catriona’s answer during the Top 3 Q&A, saying “Thank you for all the hard work Catriona Gray!”

Maxene Magalona said in an Instagram post that Catriona was not only beautiful, but also “very kind, passionate and selfless.”

Tim Yap shared a photo from May where he stood in between Catriona and Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, saying it was a “premonition of what was to come.”

“She did it!!! She brought the crown back!” Anne Curtis tweeted.

Vicki Belo shared a video message for Catriona on Instagram, which ended with her daughter Scarlet Snow doing her version of a beauty queen walk.

Isabelle Daza – whose mother Gloria Diaz was the first Filipino to win Miss Universe – posted a photo of Catriona’s crowning moment on Instagram. “Well deserved…just from the swimsuit walk alone we knew!!!” she wrote in the caption.

Kelsey Merritt posted a series of tweets, throughout the coronation event. “So well deserved!!!!” she tweeted after Catriona was crowned.

“Merry Christmas and Happy New Year indeed!” Rajo Laurel wrote on Instagram before thanking Catriona for her hard work and for “proving how proper preparation, dedication & passion gets the most coveted crown in the UNIVERSE!”

Catriona was named Miss Universe 2018 during the coronation event in Bangkok, Thailand on December 2017. She succeeds South Africa’s Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, and is the fourth Filipino to win the crown. – Rappler.com