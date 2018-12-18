IN PHOTOS: Former Miss Universe queens reunite in Bangkok
MANILA, Philippines – A new Miss Universe was crowned on Monday, December 17 with the Philippines' Catriona Gray becoming the 4th Filipina to win the title. But Catriona wasn't the only queen in Thailand that day – a number of former Miss Universe titleholders were present to watch the show.
Miss Universe 1988 Bui Simon of Thailand and Miss Universe 1992 Michelle MacLean of Namibia were two of the 7 all-female panel of judges. Also spotted watching were Miss Universe 2005 Natalie Glebova of Canada, Miss Universe 2013 Gabriela Isler of Venezuela, Miss Universe 2001 Denise Quiñones of Puerto Rico, Miss Universe 1991 Lupita Jones of Mexico, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach of the Philippines, and Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere of France.
Congratulations @catriona_gray , from the Philippines on becoming @missuniverse 2018! It was an honor to be with my wonderful, esteemed fellow inspiring, ( first time ever) all woman selection committee! @imanoubou @liligilusa @bui.simon @moniquelhuillier @arch_richellesingson @janaye_ingram Thanks to Paula President of MUO @realpaulashugart Remember this title is about being Confidently Beautiful, and I recognize all these 94 accomplished and beautiful contestants were worthy candidates of the title! Thanks to @faviana and @liligilusa for my gorgeous gown! @chimyway for makeup and hair! I loved being back in Thailand
"The Miss Universe reunion to celebrate the crowning of our new sister [Catriona Gray] Congratulations Philippines on another victory!!! We are Winning!" Natalie wrote on Instagram.
Iris, who won the title in Manila during the 2016 edition said: "Reunited with my Miss Universe Family! There is such a great energy here in Thailand with all of you Miss Universe final was amazing congratulations to our New sister from Philippines!! Thank you to all the Filipinos and Thai that I met today! Love you."
Reunited with my Miss Universe Family ! There is such a great energy here in Thailand with all of you Miss Universe final was amazing congratulations to our New sister from Philippines !! Thank you to all the filipinos and thai that I met today ! Love you Enfin réunies avec ma famille miss univers. Il y a une telle énergie en Thaïlande avec vous toutes La finale de miss univers était incroyable, félicitations à notre nouvelle sœur des Philippines !!
Gabriela said: "Congratulations #Philippines for your new queen [Catriona Gray]. I will be visiting your beautiful country very soon, let me know where is the best to [celebrate] together."
Una vez más agradecida con la Organización @missuniverse por hacerme sentir como en casa, ahora en esta nueva etapa de mi carrera. Fue un honor compartir con personas maravillosas y aprender mucho más de toda esta experiencia. Ansiosa de llegar a #Venezuela y seguir trabajando con mucha más dedicación y esfuerzo para dejar en alto una vez más a nuestro país en este prestigioso certamen de belleza. Congratulations #Philippines for your new queen @catriona_gray I will be visiting your beautiful country very soon, let me know where is the best to celebre together Special thank you to: Dress by: @tawn_c_designs Jewelry by: @charlielapson MUA by: @jcesarmakeup Stylish by: @be_a_starlette #MissUniverse #MissUniverso #Bangkok
South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, who crowned Catriona, congratulated her. "Welcome to the sisterhood [ Catriona Gray] ! May this year exceed all your expectations."
Catriona will be living in New York for the duration of her reign. – Rappler.com