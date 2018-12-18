Pia Wurtzbach, Natalie Glebova, Iris Mittenaere, and Gabriela Isler are among those who watched Miss Universe 2018 in Thailand

Published 9:16 AM, December 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A new Miss Universe was crowned on Monday, December 17 with the Philippines' Catriona Gray becoming the 4th Filipina to win the title. But Catriona wasn't the only queen in Thailand that day – a number of former Miss Universe titleholders were present to watch the show.

Miss Universe 1988 Bui Simon of Thailand and Miss Universe 1992 Michelle MacLean of Namibia were two of the 7 all-female panel of judges. Also spotted watching were Miss Universe 2005 Natalie Glebova of Canada, Miss Universe 2013 Gabriela Isler of Venezuela, Miss Universe 2001 Denise Quiñones of Puerto Rico, Miss Universe 1991 Lupita Jones of Mexico, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach of the Philippines, and Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere of France.

"The Miss Universe reunion to celebrate the crowning of our new sister [Catriona Gray] Congratulations Philippines on another victory!!! We are Winning!" Natalie wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram The Miss Universe reunion to celebrate the crowning of our new sister @catriona_gray Congratulations Philippines on another victory!!! We are Winning! #missuniverse2018 #iamwinning #natalieglebova #catrionagray #missuniverse #missuniversereunion #crowningmoment A post shared by Natalie Glebova, Empowerist (@natalieglebova) on Dec 17, 2018 at 1:46am PST

Iris, who won the title in Manila during the 2016 edition said: "Reunited with my Miss Universe Family! There is such a great energy here in Thailand with all of you Miss Universe final was amazing congratulations to our New sister from Philippines!! Thank you to all the Filipinos and Thai that I met today! Love you."

Gabriela said: "Congratulations #Philippines for your new queen [Catriona Gray]. I will be visiting your beautiful country very soon, let me know where is the best to [celebrate] together."

South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, who crowned Catriona, congratulated her. "Welcome to the sisterhood [ Catriona Gray] ! May this year exceed all your expectations."

View this post on Instagram Welcome to the sisterhood @catriona_gray ! May this year exceed all your expectations. #MissUniverse @missuniverse A post shared by Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (@demileighnp) on Dec 16, 2018 at 11:59pm PST

Catriona will be living in New York for the duration of her reign. – Rappler.com