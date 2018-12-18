'Honey, I dreamt of you winning Miss Universe in a red dress,' her mother once told Catriona

Published 9:27 AM, December 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It was a dream that became reality.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray took to Instagram late Monday evening, December 17 to share how her winning the crown wasn't just her dream – it was literally once her mother Normita's too.

"When I was 13, my mum told me 'Honey, I dreamt of you winning [Miss Universe] in a red dress.' At that time, I thought nothing of it, and today my mother's dream came true," she said.

Normita and her father Ian were in Thailand to support her. A video of them reacting to her win has since gone viral.

I sat next to Catriona Gray’s parents, and this was their reaction when their daughter, Miss Philippines, won Miss Universe. pic.twitter.com/1Wu9ysdhEA — MikeinCambodia (@MikeInCambodia) December 17, 2018





During the competition, Catriona wore a red "Mayon" gown designed by Mak Tumang with accessories by Tessera jewelry. She later went on to bag the title, becoming the 4th Filipina to do so.

Unknown to many, Catriona previously competed in the Little Miss Philippines competition on Eat Bulaga in 1999. TV host Joey de Leon shared a photo of Catriona before and when she won Miss Universe Philippines.

View this post on Instagram Catriona Gray Little Miss Philippines 1999 Miss Universe 2018 Congratulations! A post shared by Joey de Leon (@angpoetnyo) on Dec 16, 2018 at 10:12pm PST

She also also said it was an honor to have carried the flag of the Philippinrs in the competition, as she offered everything to God for the victory .

"Lord God, I lift everything up to you – to glorify and honour. Philippines, what an amazing honor it has been to carry your name across my chest and to embody you in all aspects. I may now carry the sash of Miss Universe, but I'll forever be your Miss Philippines."

View this post on Instagram When I was 13, my mum told me "Honey, I dreamt of you winning @missuniverse in a red dress." At that time I thought nothing of it, and today my mother's dream came true. Where do I even begin? Lord God, I lift everything up to you - to glorify and honour you. Philippines what an amazing honor it has been to carry your name across my chest and to embody you in all aspects. I may now carry the sash of Miss Universe, but I'll forever be your Miss Philippines. To my team @carlosbuendiajr @bragaisjojo @mitagray @binibiningnicolecordoves @jololuarca @justine.aliman19 @ton_lao @vheecostyle @francischee_ @styledbypatrickhenry @visionerickson @ardelpresentacion @mackycombe @harleybarleyyy @jellyeugenio @hairbybrentsales @memayfrancisco @mimsqiu @momoisupe @tesserajewelry @maktumang @jearsond @theaiveeclinic @empiredentallounge @jed_jimenez I wouldn't have been able to do any of this with all your time, effort and love #MissUniverse @missuniverse A post shared by Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) on Dec 17, 2018 at 5:36am PST

She also thanked her team including Jearson Demavivas, catwalk instructor Carlos Buendia Jr, shoe designer Jojo Bragais, stylist Ton Lao, friends, and family.



Catriona joins 3 other women – Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran, and Pia Wutzbach as titleholders from the Philippines. – Rappler.com