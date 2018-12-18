Catriona traveled and sought permission to use the T'nalak fabric for her outfits in the competition

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is now known for championing Filipino design and textiles. But in going the extra mile for her Miss Universe 2018 outfits, Catriona sought permission to use T'nalak fabric in one of outfits.

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines in a statement said Catriona and one of her designers, Jearson Demavivas went to Lake Sebu, South Cotabato not only to get T'nalak fabric but also consult the T'boli women on how to use the fabric.

The T'nalak fabric generally refers to abaca cloth woven by the T’boli women. The designs in these fabric are said to have been passed on by their ancestors through their dreams – earning them the title "Dreamweavers."

"Catriona Gray and her team visited us last July, and we informed them of the guidelines in the Code of Practice to maintain the authentic and excellent quality of T'nalak fabrics," a representative of the T’nalak Tau Sebu said, according to the press release.

The TTS products have a registered mark. According to the statement, "A collective mark is a type of a mark that is used by members of a group, to indicate membership in the group or to identify and distinguish the products / services of members from those of the non-members. The members of the association use the collective mark to indicate a level of quality, authenticity, and origin that they provide."

The collective mark is also a symbol that the product was made by the women of the TTS themselves.

Catriona wore various T'nalak outfits during the competition. This includes the dress she wore during an interview on Entertainmment Tonight Thailand and during the press junket.

Catriona became the 4th Miss Universe titleholder from the Philippines, joining the ranks of Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran, and Pia Wurtzbach.– Rappler.com