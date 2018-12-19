'If not for you, I would not have had the endurance or spirit to do what I do,' the newly-crowned Miss Universe tells fellow Filipinos

Published 10:26 AM, December 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Looking overwhelmed and maybe just a little bit flustered, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray thanked the Philippines for rallying behind her as she prepared for and competed at the international pageant.

"I just wanna say thank you to the Philippines, my country. You know, you guys have supported me all through this and if not for you, I would not have had the endurance or spirit to do what I do," Catriona said in a video seemingly taken just after she was crowned on Monday, December 17, in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Miss Universe organization posted the video clip on Wednesday, December 19.

Catriona is the fourth Filipina to bag the crown, following the footsteps of Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran, and Pia Wurtzbach – a fact Catriona herself could barely believe, based on another video clip posted by the organization.

It's really happening! You're Miss Universe 2018. pic.twitter.com/BaVr3EppkD — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 18, 2018

"I'm Miss Universe 2018," a gushing Catriona says as a glam team touches up her hair and makeup. She was already wearing the famed Mikimoto crown.

Catriona's pageant run has seen her showcasing Filipino design, culture, and textile. Her final Mak Tumang gown – ispired by Mayon volcano from her home region – was praised by fashion mavens and inspired a hundred and one memes.

Her answers during the pageant's different segments has also sparked discussions online, with some criticizing her for "romanticizing" poverty.

Catriona is a model, singer, artist, and advocate. She is set to arrive in Manila on Wedneday, December 19. She will live in New York during her reign as Miss Universe 2018. – Rappler.com