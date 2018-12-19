The queen is coming home

Published 10:48 AM, December 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Newly crowned Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is set to return to Manila, December 19, two days after she won the country's 4th crown.



The Filipino-Australian titleholder is expected to arrive in the afternoon via a private plane owned by former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis "Chavit" Singson.

Catriona will then have a "meet and greet" members of the press at the Platinum Skies Aviation.

In a video released by Miss Universe, Catriona said: "I just wanna say thank you to the Philippines, my country. You know, you guys have supported me all through this and if not for you, I would not have had the endurance or spirit to do what I do."

Catriona now joins 3 other women – Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran, and Pia Wurtzbach in winning the Miss Universe title for the Philippines.

She is set to live in New York, where she will stay for the duration of her reign. – Rappler.com