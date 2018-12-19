Catriona Gray’s national costume is on its way back to the Philippines
MANILA, Philippines – Catriona Gray’s national costume will be following her home soon.
The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) worked with the Philippine Embassy in Bangkok to bring the ensemble back right in time for the Philippine Quincentennial Commemorations on Friday, December 21.
The National Quincentennial Committee (NQC) posted sketches of the costume on Instagram, saying “We are one with the Filipino nation in celebrating the victory of Ms. Catriona Gray.”
The NQC is the group spearheading preparations for the Philippine Quincentennial Commemoration, which celebrates the 500 year anniversaries of the Circumnavigation of the World, the introduction of Christianity to the Philippines, and the Victory at Mactan.
The committee had earlier written to Catriona, expressing their interest in displaying her costume in exhibits in several museums under the NHCP.
Posting a copy of the letter on Instagram, the NCQ said that Catriona and her team “replied enthusiastically” to their request, and that the public will be able to view the piece soon in museums in Angeles City, Intramural, Kawit, and Malolos, though a schedule has yet to be announced.
The intricate costume seems to belong perfectly in a historical exhibit – not only because the queen who wore it won the competition, but also because the ensemble itself is filled with historical and cultural references.
The visually stunning piece was designed by Jearson Demavivas, and created by a team of artists, designers, and yes, even a historical expert.
The ensemble pays tribute to the 3 major island groups of the Philippines – Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.
The bodysuit was inspired by the Pintados, and represent Visayas. The headdress and the beaded knee-high boots by Jojo Bragais were inspired by the different tribes of Mindanao. The parol she wore as a backdrop represents Luzon.
Aside from the elements representing the 3 island groups, other features of the ensemble paid tribute to Philippine culture.
For instance, the back of the parol features a mural inspired by the style of national artist Carlos “Botong” Francisco, depicting events in Philippine history. Encircling the mural are the words to the Philippine national anthem, written in Baybayin.
At the same time, the brass border of the parol was inspired by Philippine Baroque churches, and was made in Apalit, Pampanga. – Rappler.com