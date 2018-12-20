Anjo Santos says he did not have a hard time working with H'hen Nie

Published 11:24 AM, December 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – "Napaka-humble," was how Anjo Santos, the Filipino trainer who helped Miss Vietnam 2018 H’hen Nie with her walk, described her.

She placed top 5 in the MIss Universe 2018 beauty pageant and has since become a favorite among pageant fans for her edgy style and her inspiring life story.

According to Pep, Anjo worked with H’hen for a month, designing a runway walk especially to match her and her gown.

Anjo, who has been training beauty queens in Vietnam since 2014, said he did not have a hard time training H’hen.

“During the time na nagte-train kami, kasi si Miss Vietnam is speaking in her own language, akala ko magiging barrier 'yun. Pero si Miss Vietnam is so determined na kahit hand movements lang, nakukuha niya ang instructions,” he said in an interview on GMA's Unang Balita.

(While we were training, Miss Vietnam was speaking in her own language, and I thought that would be a barrier. But she is so determined that even through hand movements, she would get the instructions.)



Anjo said he prepared H’hen, who is an ethnic minority, for an international stage by building her self-confidence.

“I worked on her character, binigyan ko siya ng confidence, at the same time talagang tinutukan masyado ko ang kanyang galaw, 'yung kanyang posture, 'yung kanyang stance,” he said.

(I worked on her character, I gave her confidence, at the same time, I really focused on her movements, her posture, her stance).

“'Yung una, medyo magalaw, sabi ko, no, kailangan i-tone down natin ito, kailangan classier 'yung walk, kailangan queenly 'yung walk. Kailangan international standards 'yung walk mo. Mabilis naman siya magpick up, at natutuwa ako, napaka-humble niyang tao, so hindi po ako nahirapan,” he added.

(At first, she moved a lot, I said, no, we need to tone this down. The walk needs to be classier, queenly. The walk needs to meet international standards. She picked it up fast, and I’m so happy, she’s a very humble person so I didn’t have a hard time.)

Earlier in December, H’hen thanked Anjo herself as she posted a video of her walking during the pageant preliminaries.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you very much, my teacher Anjo Santos,” she wrote on Instagram.

According to Pep, aside from Anjo, two other Filipinos, Gerard Ruivivar and Kim Rocafor, also worked with H'hen to help her for the Q&A portion.