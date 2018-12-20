Aussie publications highlight Catriona's Australian heritage – though some of their headlines are offending Pinoy netizens

MANILA, Philippines – Catriona Gray may have been wearing the Philippine sash (and a Philippine flag-inspired earpiece) when she won the Miss Universe 2018 on December 17, but Australian media chose to highlight her Australian background as they reported her victory.

On December 17, radio station Hit published an article on their website with the headline: “An Australian Girl Just Won Miss Universe But She Wasn’t Miss Australia.”

Another publication, the Courier Mail, was more straightforward with their headline. Under a photo of Catriona wearing the crown, they placed the words “Miss Universe Philippines,” with “Philippines” visibly crossed out and replaced with “Queensland” in bright red letters.

The publication was highlighting the fact that Catriona was born and raised in Cairns, Queensland, before moving to Manila in her late teens. Her father, Ian Gray, is a Scottish-born Australian, while her mother, Normita Ragas Magnayon, is a Filipina from Oas, Albay.

Pinoy netizens weigh in

An image of the headlines was posted on the Facebook page PGAG, and netizens were quick to share their opinions.

Many believed that while it was fair for Australians to also take pride in Catriona’s victory, it was wrong for a paper to cross out “Philippines” in her title.

“She’s half Australian and grew up here so yes they can share the victory as well but to cross out the name of the country that clearly supported her, with the FILIPINO team that trained her, and the FILIPINO fans that prayed, cheered and rooted for her since her Miss World days and her unfortunate loss, I think it’s rude to cross it out and claim sole victory,” commenter Marion Diaz said.

Others pointed out that it was Catriona’s choice to represent the Philippines instead of Australia, and that she has been doing so ever since she joined her first pageant, Little Miss Philippines in Sydney.

“She's been representing Philippines since 1999, since she was a little kid, so yes, it's her choice to represent the Philippines,“ commenter Lee Marj said.

Catriona said herself that she is proud to represent the Philippines.

“Philippines what an amazing honor it has been to carry your name across my chest and to embody you in all aspects,” she said in a message posted on Facebook shortly after she won.

“I may now carry the sash of Miss Universe, but I’ll forever be your Miss Philippines.” – Rappler.com