Catriona visits the Gentle Hands orphanage in Quezon City before she flies to the United States for her Miss Universe 2018 reign

Published 4:32 PM, December 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray graced the press conference of Frontrow Cares on Thursday, December 20, where she talked about the importance of giving this Christmas season.

"We are here for a cause which is the partnership of Frontrow with Miss Universe Organization for Gentle Hands, which is a charity for children," she told the press. "And we are giving the gift of giving, [so] we are giving gifts to the children today. And of course that is so important. Why? Because it’s Christmas, hindi ba (right)? Ang saya ng season na 'to (This season is merry)," Catriona said.

"And giving is so important, especially to children who may have dealt a poor hand in life. So what is wonderful is that they are going to experience joy and happiness this season, which I hope inspires each and everyone of you, in all of your readers, in all of you platforms, to open up your hearts this Christmas – whether it be small or whether it be large or anything to make someone’s Christmas season happy," she added.

She also talked about her joy in giving the crown back as a "gift" to the Philippines and why she loves working with kids, describing them as "pure." Before joining pageants, the Filipino-Australian had been working with organizations such as Young Focus and Love Yourself. (READ: #XXXWAD: Catriona Gray, PH celebs rally together in fight to end AIDS)

During the press conference, Frontrow president RS Francisco and Richelle Singson Michael, who was one of the judges of the Miss Unvierse pageant, clarified that the event was not yet Catriona's homecoming. This would be scheduled sometime early 2019.

After the press conference, Catriona and RS Francisco went to Gentle Hands Orphanage in Quezon City to spend time with the kids and donate a cheque under Frontrow Cares.

Catriona returned to the Philippines on Wednesday, December 19, and was met by screaming fans and media trying to get as close to her for photos and interviews. (IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray back in Manila)

Catriona is set to fly to New York, where she will stay for the duration of her reign. – Rappler.com