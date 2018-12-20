'He thanked her for bringing the crown. He said everybody is euphoric about her win,' says Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo

Published 7:17 PM, December 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte "exchanged pleasantries" with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray on Thursday, December 20.

Catriona, the 4th Filipina to win the coveted crown, was in Manila for a quick visit days after her victory in Bangkok, Thailand, last Monday, December 17.

The President and Catriona met at the Villamor Air Base around 6:20 pm on Thursday, just before the Bicolana beauty queen was set to fly to New York.

"They are just exchanging pleasantries. He thanked her for bringing the crown. He said everybody is euphoric about her win," Presidential Spokesperson and Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo told Rappler.

As the reigning Miss Universe, Catriona will be based in New York. She is set to return to the Philippines early next year for a proper homecoming celebration. – Rappler.com