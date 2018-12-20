The ensemble is being prepared for display by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines

Published 8:55 PM, December 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Catriona Gray may have been a picture of effortless grace as she donned her national costume at the Miss Universe 2018 preliminaries, but she was actually carrying a weight of over 10 kilos.

The elaborate, heavily-beaded ensemble apparently weighed at least that much, according to Rommel Recuerdo Aquino of the Materials Research and Conservation Division of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP).

Rommel listed down how heavy the components of her costume weighed:

Head gear - 1.5 kilos

Brass belt - 3.2 kilos

Bangles - 1.5 kilos

Beaded body suit - 1 kilo

Shoes - 3.7 kilos

Not included in the tally was the huge parol that Catriona wore on her back.

Designed by Jearson Demavivas and crafted by local artists and designers, each component of the costume pays tribute to one of the 3 major island groups in the country.

The bodysuit was inspired by the Pintados of Visayas, the beaded accessories were inspired by the various tribes of Mindanao, and the parol, which is bordered by a brass pattern inspired by Philippine baroque churches, pays tribute to Luzon.

The flip side of the parol also shows a mural done in the style of national artist Carlos "Botong" Francisco, depicting national heroes and historical events.

In his post, Rommel also pointed out that Catriona has scoliosis, which also supposedly caused her to "cry in pain" when she was perfecting her now-iconic "lava" walk.

The ensemble is now with the NHCP, where it is being prepared for display. – Rappler.com