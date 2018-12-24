Miss Universe 2018 has some serious singing chops

Published 1:39 PM, December 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Christmas is a Holy Night indeed, especially when you’re listening to Catriona Gray singing her version of a yuletide classic.

An old video of Catriona singing “O Holy Night” in 2012 resurfaced after her Miss Universe victory, right in time for the holidays.

If you haven’t seen it yet, do yourself a favor and give it a listen:

By now, it’s no secret that the newly-crowned Miss Universe is a singer and musician. When she was studying at the Trinity Anglican School in Cairns, she was the lead singer of the jazz band, and a member of the choir.

Later on, she went to the Berklee College of Music in Boston, where she earned a master’s certificate in Music Theory.

She released her first single, “We’re In This Together” in late November, and in true beauty queen fashion, the song was done in partnership with Young Focus International, the organization she supports with her pro-education advocacy.

Before that, Catriona was already releasing her covers of hit pop songs, from Adele, to Rihanna, to Coldplay.

A video of her singing Adele’s “Set Fire to the Rain” when she was 18 years old has become so viral, it’s even inspired several reaction videos.

She also covered Adele in the talent competition of Miss World Philippines in 2016 (she also won that pageant).

Here are some of her other covers:

Catriona won the Miss Universe 2018 crown on December 17 in Bangkok, Thailand. – Rappler.com