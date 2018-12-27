Here's why Denmark's Helena Heuser and Sweden's Emma Strandberg were so happy after 'Kit Cat's' win

Published 2:49 PM, December 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray's win on December 17 resulted in cheers from the Filipino people, her family, and friends. And for two fellow beauty queens – Helena Heuser of Denmark and Emma Strandberg of Sweden – the elation was much more personal.

In unaired footage after the show, Helen and Emma are visibly emotional as they hugged their friend. Fun fact: the 3 competed in Miss World 2016.

"I just found this on social media. Love you so much my loves [Helen Hueser] and Catriona Gray," Emma wrote on Instagram.

In another post, she wrote of Catriona's victory: "I am speechless sister, and I can’t stop crying. I am so happy for you. You did it Cat! You did it! I am so proud and glad that YOU are standing there with the new title as MISS UNIVERSE 2018. We could never ask for a better woman to stand there. Your personality, kindness and love for this world."



"You deserved this crown more than anyone else in this universe and I know that you are going to do a wonderful job! I can’t wait to follow your journey and I wish you all the best from the bottom of my heart."

In a series of Instagram posts, Helena talked about the bond the 3 of them shared.

"This might not be the best picture.. but it’s definitely the BEST friendship I could ever wish for. I’m proud of both of them, and I’m even more proud to call these gorgeous ladies my bessstiesss! Grateful for sharing this experience with you two."

In another post, Helena shared how she met Catriona, whom she fondly calls "Kit Cat," and Emma.

"I was blessed with the best roommate I could have EVER wished for [Emma Strandberg]. The day after I met my Kit Cat. For some weird reason I remember the first thing she asked me. She asked me 'do you have any pets', and I knew already then.. that this was the perfect start to an amazing friendship! This whole adventure has been send from God, he wanted us to do this together, he wanted us to witness a truly unique moment.. This is meant to be. From World to the Universe!"



"The Miss Universe finale day came, and I knew from the beginning that Cat was destined for that crown. It’s funny cause I get so emotional when I see her on stage, so no wonder I cried my lashes off when she won!"



"This has been an amazing journey and from day one in november 2016 we were the unbreakable trio as you call us.. but I would rather call it the unbreakable leafed.. this journey would not have been the same without [Emma Strandberg], [Niamh Kennedy] and [Catriona Gray].

She also gave a special message to Catriona.

"Thank you for being my friend. I look up to you in so many ways. You have such a star potential, but yet you’re incredibly humble and down to earth. Thank you for our memorable moments and always calming me down when I’m nervous. You.. my Kit Cat, was destined for that crown! The Miss Universe Organization just crowned the best Miss Universe ever today! You deserve the absolute best in life, and I can’t wait to see what the future brings you! "

Catriona is currently vacationing with her family and will start her Miss Universe activities in the first week of January 2019. – Rappler.com