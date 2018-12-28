Sinag, Adarna, and Mayon will be on public display at SM City Pampanga

Published 3:25 PM, December 28, 2018

PAMPANGA, Philippines – For a very limited time, all 3 gowns lovingly designed and crafted by Filipino designer Mak Tumang for Catriona Gray at Bb Pilipinas 2018 and Miss Universe 2018 will be on display at SM City Pampanga.

No less than the designer himself graced the press event for the exhibit, which will run from December 28 to 30. Ahead of the exhibit's official opening on Friday, December 28, mall-goers and curious passers-by took the opportunity to take a close look at the now-iconic gown designs.

On display are 3 gowns – Sinag, Adarna, and Mayon. (LOOK: Mak Tumang unveils Catriona Gray's 3rd gown for Miss Universe)

"Sinag" was the gown Catriona wore when we was crowned Bb Pilipinas 2018, making her the country's official representative to the Miss Universe pageant. "Adarna" was the gown she wore during the preliminaries of the pageant, while the red "Mayon" was the gown she wore when she was crowned Miss Universe 2018.

– Rappler.com

Mak Tumang's exhibit can be found at the atrium of SM City Pampanga building 3