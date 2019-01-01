'I have so much to be grateful for and in bidding farewell to 2018, my heart is full,' says Catriona

Published 7:30 PM, January 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 1, to reflect on her long journey through 2018.

Describing it as the "craziest, rollercoaster years of her life," the Filipino-Australian titleholder said, "I overcame fears and joined [Bb Pilipinas], trusted in my vision and creativity, found a family and support system in my friends and [Favor Church], I released my first music single #WereInThisTogether for [Young Focus], advocated for [Love Yourself], traveled my beloved country and raised the Philippine flag on the [Miss Universe] stage. Looking back, I can see that I've grown so much, as a person, in revelation and in faith. I have so much to be grateful for and in bidding farewell to 2018, my heart is full.

"2019 you're bound to be one of the most unforgettable years of my life...I'm ready for you. Wishing you all an amazing start to your new year! Let's make this the most amazing year yet!"

Catriona, who won the 4th Miss Universe crown for the country last December 17 is set to begin her duties as Miss Universe with a media tour in New York beginning January 7. – Rappler.com