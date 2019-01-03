Sthefany Gutiérrez also acknowledges the doctor's work

MANILA, Philippines – After winning 2nd runner-up in the Miss Universe 2018 pageant in Thailand, Venezuela's Sthefany Gutierrez is getting attention again after photos of her before and after apparent cosmetic enhancement went viral.

In an Instagram post by cosmetic surgeon Froilan Paez, he posted pictures to show how the beauty queen's looks changed.

Sthefany's verfied Instagram account was tagged in the post.

She also posted a message thanking the doctor. "Thank you so much for your professional attention and excellent work. The best!! See you soon," she commented.

Cosmetic enhancement is not new in Venezuela. According to a 2018 report by CGTN, models still undergo cosmetic procedures despite the economic crisis in the country.

Sthefany's finish in the Miss Universe pageant is just one of Venezuela's many wins in the pageant scene in 2018. Mariem Claret Velazco Garcia won the Miss International title, Venezuela's 8th crown in the said competiton. – Rappler.com