The beauty queen shares a photo from her new apartment

Published 1:57 PM, January 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After a much-needed holiday break spent out of the public eye, Catriona Gray left the Philippines for New York City, where she will be living for the next year to carry out her duties as the reigning Miss Universe.

"Refreshed from a quiet holiday season with my loved ones, I've packed up my home in Manila and now I'm ready to move to my new home in New York City!! I still can't believe it!" she wrote in a January 3 post on Instagram.

In true Catriona fashion, her going-away outfit was distinctly Filipino: a barong-inspired bomber jacket by Jorel Espina, worn with jeans and thigh-high boots.

On her Instagram stories, she also posted a photo from the luxury apartment she will be living in.

"Someone pinch me!" she wrote.

As part of her Miss Universe duties, Catriona will begin her media blitz with an appearance on US morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan on January 7.

According to the show's website, tickets for the January 7 show are already sold out.

Catriona was crowned Miss Universe 2018 on December 17, 2018, becoming the fourth Filipina to win the title. – Rappler.com