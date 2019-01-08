Catriona appears on 'Good Morning America' and 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' on day one of her media rounds

Published 9:11 AM, January 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray formally started her media tour in the US on Monday, January 7 in New York, appearing on Good Morning America and Live with Kelly and Ryan.

In her appearance on Good Morning America, Catriona, wearning a yellow dress, was asked about her mom Mita once had of her wearing a red dress while winning the Miss Universe crown. She eventually won the title, all while wearing a red gown now known as the "Mayon" by designer Mak Tumang. (READ: Catriona Gray's mom once dreamt of daughter's Miss Universe moment)

The Filipino-Australian beauty queen was also asked about her work with Young Focus Philippines, one of the organizations close to her heart. "Without NGOS like that, those kids might never have realized the dream of having an education and developing a love for learning," she said.

She also said she would love to have a benefit concert where she could also showcase her singing chops. "I would love to participate in a benefit concert or something like that to really merge my love for music and in giving back. I think that would be amazing."

For her appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the hosts of the show – Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest – got to know Catriona a bit more and asked about the her advocacy, the dress, and her time as Little Miss Philippines Australia. They also greeted her a happy birthday.

Catriona turned 25 last January 6.





Catriona said that on her birthday day, she went to Broadway and went on a food trip. She also said that she's loving the winter weather.

At one point, she and Kelly joked about the weather, as they both took out tissues and pretended to wipe tears.

She also acknowledged her Filipino fans, some of them present at the show, adding that without a doubt, they are the "best fans in the in world."

Her first day earned praises from netizens online, with some saying she's articulate and engages well with the hosts and audience.



Bumubula nanaman bibig ni @catrionaelisa today. Love it!! #MissUniverse — Love, Raffee (@Whuafael) January 7, 2019





the interview was so short, if she have been given so much time, im sure she has lots of things to say. but ‘twas nice to see our queen @catrionaelisa @LiveKellyRyan show. we love you so much Queen Catriona!! — Yel (@YelSalaza) January 7, 2019





Im so happy to see @catrionaelisa Excited to see you more on screen!!! Love you — Ino Africa (@inocaion) January 7, 2019

Following her appearance, Catriona took to Instagram to thank those who watched her. "Media week with [Miss Universe] is off to an amazing start!! Thanks to everyone who are tuning in and tagging me! It’s starting to sink in!!"

View this post on Instagram Media week with @missuniverse is off to an amazing start!! thanks to everyone who are tuning in and tagging me! It’s starting to sink in!! #missuniverse A post shared by Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) on Jan 7, 2019 at 7:54am PST

Aside from her two live interviews, Catriona dropped by Celebrity Page Network, where she taped an interview which will be shown later this week in the US. She also filmed an interview for Inside Edition and an interview with Philippine media giant ABS-CBN.



We won't see the last of Catriona this week even as as she wrapped up day one.



View this post on Instagram 4 Interviews down! 2 to go! @missuniverse #missuniverse A post shared by Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) on Jan 7, 2019 at 8:36am PST



View this post on Instagram Take a walk on the wild side Day 1 of @missuniverse media week was amazing! So excited for day 2!! Photographer: @thestewartofny, styled by @marquis.bias in @karen_millen dress, @cristinasabatini jewelry. A post shared by Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) on Jan 7, 2019 at 2:36pm PST

– Rappler.com