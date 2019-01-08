Catriona gamely shows the turn during an interview on 'Celebrity Page Network'

Published 12:26 PM, January 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray's slow-mo turn during the preliminary competition last December still continues to get attention and she has happily obliged to show it once again.



During her interview on Celebrity Page Network, which will air this week in the US, the Filipino-Australian titleholder gamely showed host Stephen Walker how to do the turn. Stephen clearly seemed to enjoy it.

It’s safe to say that our Stephen Walker learned a thing or two when @MissUniverse @catrionaelisa stopped by the office #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/vkWaE3AVP8 — Celebrity Page TV (@CelebrityPageTV) January 7, 2019





The newly crowned @MissUniverse @catrionaelisa stopped by and chatted with our Stephen Walker about becoming Miss Universe, chasing your dreams, and more!Thanks for stopping by, Miss Universe! #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/RKWA3OIFXV — Celebrity Page TV (@CelebrityPageTV) January 7, 2019



Stephen was clearly impressed by Catriona, posting on Instagram the video with the caption: [Catriona Gray] teaching me the slow mo Turn, view full lesson on my IGTV lol."

View this post on Instagram @catriona_gray teaching me the slow mo Turn , view full lesson on my IGTV lol @missuniverse @missphilippines @celebritypagetv #catwalk #beautyandthehost #britishman #philippines #nyc #beautyqueen #filipinas #loveyourself A post shared by Stephenwalkerinfo (@stephenwalkerinfo) on Jan 7, 2019 at 10:28am PST

Her appearance on Celebrity Network was one of the 6 interviews she did on day one of her media tour. She started her tour with appearances on Good Morning America and Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Ryan Seacrest took to Twitter after the interview saying: "A lot of # FilipinoPride in the audience today for @MissUniverse @Catrionaelisa! Maligayang bati sa inyong pagkapanalo!"

A lot of #FilipinoPride in the audience today for @MissUniverse @Catrionaelisa! Maligayang bati sa inyong pagkapanalo! pic.twitter.com/7RfVaxk54T — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) January 7, 2019





Catriona is set to make appearances on Good Day on Fox 5 and Build Series on AOL.com on Day 2 of her media tour, Tuesday, January 8, New York time. – Rappler.com