Catriona kicks off day 2 of her media tour with an appearance on 'Good Day New York'

Published 12:24 PM, January 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray continued to charm and impress viewers on day 2 of her media tour in New York. (WATCH: Catriona Gray charms viewers as she kicks off Miss Universe media tour)

On Tuesday, January 8, Catriona dropped by Good Day New York, and talked about life as the new Miss Universe. She even got a chance to give a sample of her singing voice, performing a line from the song "We're In This Together," which she recorded for Young Focus, one of the organizations she's been supporting.

She begins singing at the 7:46 mark of the video above.

During the interview, Catriona also talked about one of the reasons why she joined pageantry – to promote her charitable causes.

"Knowing that it has that platform — I was actually just volunteering at charities at the time — that’s when I saw that, ‘Wow, how further could I push or how further could I reach for my causes if I could use pageantry?’” she said.

In a separate interview with ABS-CBN, Catriona also sang a part of the song "This is Me" from the movie The Greatest Showman. She said the song resonated with her because of the journey she's been through – from joining Binibining Pilipinas, winning the Miss Universe 2018 crown, and eventually winning the Miss Universe 2018 crown.

"I was scared to join again. I really was. I was scared to foray into that journey. Whenever anyone pursues that dream, there is that fear, there is that hesitance of — ‘Am I doing the right thing? Should I be here? Is this my time? Is this what I’m supposed to do?’"

"I don't want to live with regret. That's why I joined," she said.

Prior to becoming Miss Universe Philippines 2018, she won the title of Miss World Philippines 2016, finishing as part of the Top 5 in the international competition.

“The message of ‘This Is Me’ is, ‘This is everything that I am, this is what I believe in, this is my dream, I’m going to go after it no matter what anyone says.’” – Rappler.com